HK Express resumes Nha Trang flights

HONG KONG, 24 January 2025: HK Express Airways will resume direct flights to Nha Trang, Vietnam, on 3 April 2025.

Earlier this week, the airline announced it would operate four weekly flights to Cam Ranh International Airport (CXR), making it the only airline in Hong Kong with a direct service to Nha Trang.

Flights are scheduled for Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday using an A321 with 236 seats.

It will mark the airline’s fourth destination in Vietnam. Overall, the airline offers 46 weekly roundtrip flights to Vietnam from its home base in Hong Kong.

Travellers can also take advantage of the airline’s “open jaw” option that allows them to fly into one city and out of another in Vietnam on a single HK Express itinerary.

To mark the launch of the new Nha Trang route, HK Express introduces a limited-time offer for its four Vietnamese destinations: Nha Trang, Hanoi, Danang, and Phu Quoc, with fares as low as HKD50* one-way (‘Ultra Lite’ fares; including one small personal item) for trips scheduled anytime from 3 April to 25 October 2025 (Nha Trang) and for the travel period 3 February to 25 October 2025 (Hanoi, Danang, and Phu Quoc).

The booking window opened at 1100 on 23 January 2025 and closes at 1145 on 26 January 2025. Flights are bookable on the HK Express website or mobile app.

Nha Trang attractions

Nha Trang, located on Vietnam’s stunning central coast, is a popular seaside town known for its clear waters, mountain views, and affordable villa and hotel accommodations.

Apart from relaxing by the beach, Nha Trang is a popular diving destination. It is also the lively capital of Khanh Hoa Province and a hub of rich history, as seen at the ancient Po Nagar Cham Towers and the magnificent Long Son Pagoda, which showcases its cultural roots.

Stroll along the picturesque crescent-shaped Nha Trang Beach or head to Dam Market, the hot spot for mouthwatering local delicacies.

* Limited availability, terms and conditions apply. Fares exclude taxes and surcharges.

** Subject to regulatory approval; final flight details are subjected to the official ticketing page on the website