Asian Trails strengthens Thailand team

BANGKOK, 13 January 2025: Asian Trails confirmed this week in a Facebook post that Delphine Guillon has been promoted to the position of Managing Director for Asian Trails Thailand. She was previously the deputy MD and head of sales and operations.

Photo credit: Asian Trails. Delphine Guillon Managing Director Asian Trails Thailand.

Meanwhile, Asian Trails established a new, dedicated eCommerce Department on 1 January 2025 led by Marc Albert, who assumes the role of full-time Group Managing Director of eCommerce. He will establish a new team committed to facilitating growth and development in an area “that has already reaped enormous benefits for partners and customers via an innovative eConnect B2B real-time booking solution,” the Asian Trails post explained.