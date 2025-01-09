PAL to fly Cebu-Catarman route

MANILA, 10 January 2025: Philippine Airlines confirms it will mount three weekly flights Cebu-Catarman-Cebu beginning 1 March 2025, with convenient mid-morning departure times.

Flight schedule

Flight PR2653: Cebu-Catarman – every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, departing Mactan-Cebu at 0950 and arriving in Catarman at 1055.

Flight PR2654: Catarman-Cebu – every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, departing Catarman at 1125 and arriving in Cebu at 1230.

The Cebu-Catarman flights will operate with the 86-seater De Havilland Dash 8 Series 400 Next Generation aircraft.

“Philippine Airlines is happy to upgrade services to Catarman through this new link from Cebu. Samar residents and travellers will now have better access to Cebu, and the new route will also give Cebuanos more options to visit Northern Samar,” said PAL Express President Rabbi Ang. “The new Cebu hub services to Catarman and Siargao are part of our continuing commitment to enhance inter-island connectivity, boosting tourism and stimulating business.”

Catarman is the capital of Northern Samar, a province in the Eastern Visayas region of the Philippines. It’s located on the northern coast of Samar Island.

Catarman Attractions

San Jose Church: This 17th-century church is one of the oldest in Samar and a significant historical landmark.

Catarman Hot Springs: These natural hot springs are believed to have healing properties and offer a relaxing and rejuvenating experience.

White Beach: A beautiful stretch of white sand beach located near Catarman, perfect for swimming, sunbathing, and enjoying water activities.

Delicious Seafood: Catarman is known for its fresh and tasty seafood, including dishes like kinilaw (raw fish salad) and grilled squid.

Friendly Locals: The people of Catarman are known for their warm hospitality and welcoming nature.

Overall, Catarman offers a charming blend of history, natural beauty, and local culture, making it an attractive destination for travellers seeking authentic experiences in the Philippines.

More domestic flights Cebu-Siargao

In a Facebook post this week, the airline updates flight schedules for the second quarter of 2025, adding two Cebu-Siargao flights every Wednesday and Sunday from 1 March. It raises frequencies to 18 weekly flights on the route

Flight PR2355: Cebu-Siargao – every Wednesday and Sunday – departing at 0950.

Flight PR2356: Siargao-Cebu – every Wednesday and Sunday – departing at 1115.