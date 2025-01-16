Air Astana introduces Nha Trang flights

SINGAPORE, 17 January 2025: For the spring-summer schedule, Air Astana will replace flights from Almaty and Astana to Phu Quoc with new seasonal routes to Nha Trang, Vietnam.

Direct flights to Phu Quoc will resume from the two cities during the autumn-winter schedule, from 29 October 2025 to 30 March 2026.

Photo credit: Air Astana. Nha Trang city by the sea.

Service from Almaty to Nha Trang will start on 30 March 2025, with flights on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Flights from Astana will start on 31 March 2025, operating on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. The nearest airport to the resort town is located in Cam Ranh. The flights will use an Airbus A321LR aircraft.

Flight schedule

Flight KC193 Almaty-Cam Ranh: Departure at 2335, arrival at 0920+1

Flight KC194 Cam Ranh-Almaty: Departure at 1050, arrival at 1645

Flight KC157 Astana-Cam Ranh: Departure at 2300, arrival at 0920+1

Flight KC158 Cam Ranh-Astana: Departure at 1050, arrival at 1750

The flight time is approximately eight hours from Almaty and eight hours and 40 minutes from Astana.

Tickets are now available for purchase on the Air Astana website. Round-trip economy class fares, including all fees, start from USD750 from Almaty and USD850 from Astana. Business-class fares start from USD1,975 from Astana and Almaty.

More about Nha Trang

Nha Trang, a coastal city in southern Vietnam, is located in Khánh Hòa Province. The nearest airport is Cam Ranh International Airport, which is 24 miles away and takes about 48 minutes to transfer by car from hotels along Nha Trang’s city beach.

Nha Trang, the beach capital of southern Vietnam, is famous for its diving spots and picturesque islands. The city is surrounded by majestic mountains and the scenic bay of the South China Sea, ranked 29th among the most beautiful bays in the world.

Key attractions include the ancient Po Nagar Cham Towers and Long Son Pagoda and modern highlights like the Vinpearl Land amusement park on Hon Tre Island, the National Oceanographic Museum, and the Vietnam Aquarium. The best time to visit is from February to September.

Kazakhstan citizens can enjoy visa-free travel to Vietnam for up to 30 days.