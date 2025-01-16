SINGAPORE, 17 January 2025: Pandaw, Asia’s specialist river cruise operator, has announced an exciting new expedition on the Hooghly River that connects Kolkata with the Ganges, starting October 2025.

The 18-stateroom Kalaw Pandaw will sail from Kolkata to Baranagar and back on India’s most sacred rivers. The adventure captures the essence of the real India: enchanting countryside, magnificent palaces, mystical temples and artisanal villages, not to mention very friendly folk and riverside communities.

The itinerary also includes two nights in Kolkata, allowing passengers to spend two full days sightseeing in the former capital of the Indian Raj. The city has a huge museum, 18th-century churches, temples, mosques, and architectural splendours that reflect the Raj’s glory days.

Late check-out on the 10th day enables passengers to stay on board, with full board catering, as most international flights from India depart at night. As Indian hotels compete with London or Paris in costliness, a 10-day itinerary such offers travellers real value as the cruise itinerary becomes a stand-alone Pandaw India trip, meaning that pre and post-cruise hotel bookings in Kolkata are not required.

Prices start from USD2,950 per person sharing, excluding international flights. There are no single supplements on all first-season departures.

Best flight options

From most UK and European cities: Qatar, Emirates, Air India.

From Australia: Thai Airways (TG), AirAsia, Jetstar, Air India.

More about flights to Kolkata

Twenty-two airlines fly to Kolkata Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Intl Airport (CCU) from 65 airports worldwide as of December 2024.

New routes to CCU (last 3 months)

Ahmedabad (AMD) Starlight Airline

Bangkok (DMK) Thai Lion Air

Phuket (HKT) IndiGo

Indore (IDR) Air India Express

Port Blair (IXZ) Air India Express

The domestic Delhi (DEL) – Kolkata (CCU) route has the most flights, an average of 161 every week. Bangkok (BKK) is the top Southeast Asian gateway to Kolkata with the most direct flights.

