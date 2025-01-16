KUCHING, 17 January 2025: Business Events Sarawak presented a preview last week promoting its signature LEGACY360 — Business Events for a Sustainable Future Forum, which will take place in September 2025 in Kuching.

As reported extensively by the Borneo Talk, Sheraton Kuching Hotel hosted the preview event on 13 January 2025, which also included the launch of the AI.LEGACY Intelligent Impact Management System, the Borneo Inspires Legacies Awards (BILA) and the Tribe Legacy Sarawak campaign for 2025.

Photo credit: Borneo Talk.

BESarawak identifies LEGACY360 as its core mission to integrate meaningful legacies into Malaysia’s business events.

During last week’s panel session at Sheraton Kuching, Deputy State Secretary and BESarawak Deputy Chairman, Datu Hii Chang Kee, CEO of BESarawak, Amelia Roziman, President of the Malaysian Association of Convention & Exhibition Organisers & Suppliers (MACEOS) and Founder/Chairman of Bumiati Holdings, Datuk Dr M. Gandhi and Senior Manager (Asia) of GainingEdge, Jane Vong-Holmes shared perspectives on the importance of legacy in today’s business world.

One of the key elements in BESarawak’s 2025 strategy involves introducing at pace a new system for monitoring and reporting business event legacies known as ‘AI.LEGACY Intelligent Impact Management System’. Developed by BESarawak and the University of Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS), the system guides event planners toward creating tangible and measurable outcomes.

BESarawak also presented a new look for the Anak Sarawak Awards, which have been rebranded as ‘Borneo Inspires Legacies Awards’ (BILA) to “recognise outstanding contributions to legacy building.”

“This is an exciting final year of the Legacy Impact Master Action Plan 2023-2025,” said BESarawak CEO Amelia Roziman told Borneo Talk. “After many years in our legacy journey, what began as a vision to define and shape the impact of business events has now evolved into a groundbreaking reality. We are very excited to invite business event planners to host an event in Sarawak and roll out the AI.LEGACY Intelligent Impact Management System.”

For more information on LEGACY360, visit https://legacy360.businesseventssarawak.com/ For more information on the Borneo Inspires Legacy Awards, visit https://legacy360.businesseventssarawak.com/bila-2025/…

( Source: Borneo Talk and BESarawak)