Air Astana adds Guangzhou route

SINGAPORE, 22 January 2025: Air Astana is set to expand its China network by launching a new service from Almaty to Guangzhou on 30 March 2025.

Direct flights to Guangzhou will operate using Airbus A321LR aircraft three times a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, departing from Almaty at 2050 and arriving in Guangzhou at 0545 the next day. The return flight will depart Guangzhou at 0650 and arrive in Almaty at 1020. All times local.

Economy class return fares, including taxes, start at USD531. Business class return fares, including taxes, start at USD1,561.

“China has always been a strategically important market for Air Astana, with strong business and leisure traffic growth since the first service was launched between Astana and Beijing more than 20 years ago,” said Air Astana Chief Executive Peter Foster. “The launch of the new service to Guangzhou represents a significant step in expanding Air Astana’s China network.”

Guangzhou is the largest industrial centre in China, a global leader in the textile industry, and an important economic and cultural hub with a history that spans more than 2,000 years. The city is located 120 km northwest of Hong Kong.

Air Astana currently operates seven weekly flights to Beijing from Almaty and Astana and four weekly flights to Urumqi from Almaty. Kazakhstan citizens can travel in China for up to 30 days without a visa.