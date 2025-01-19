Bangkok, 20 January 2025: BWH Hotels, the leading global hospitality network comprised of WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts, and SureStay Hotels, has continued its rapid expansion in Bangkok with the opening of SureStay by Best Western Iconic Ari-Jatujak, a modern hotel in the trendy Ari district of the Thai capital.

It is close to the popular Chatuchak Weekend Market and within easy reach of Bangkok’s commercial centre. Located in a quiet residential street steps from the main Phahonyothin Road and a short walk from Saphan Kwai BTS Skytrain station, this newly rebranded hotel puts visitors in the heart of this vibrant district. Chatuchak Weekend Market, one of Asia’s largest markets with more than 15,000 stalls, is approximately 2 km away, and the downtown Siam district, with its world-class lifestyle malls, can be reached in only six Skytrain stops. The property is conveniently situated for all guests, as local restaurants and shops surround it. SureStay by Best Western Iconic Ari-Jatujak is close to the ViMUT International Hospital. Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport is just 19 km away.

SureStay by Best Western Iconic Ari-Jatujak features 157 contemporary rooms, an outdoor swimming pool with serene relaxation areas, a fitness centre, a speciality coffee roaster and eatery, and an on-site restaurant for breakfast.

“I am delighted to unveil SureStay by Best Western Iconic Ari-Jatujak, our latest hotel in Thailand’s dynamic capital city. This newly rebranded hotel demonstrates the strength of SureStay Hotels by providing an opportunity for independent properties to leverage the power of an international brand,” said BWH Hotels Vice President – APAC Olivier Berrivin.

“This modern hotel offers business and leisure travellers the assurance of an exceptional stay, backed by the renowned standards of BWH Hotels. Plus, Best Western Rewards members, our award-winning loyalty programme, can enjoy exclusive benefits and earn points”.

With the launch of SureStay by Best Western Iconic Ari-Jatujak, BWH Hotels now offers a comprehensive portfolio of 14 hotels in Bangkok, covering seven of its industry-leading brands: Best Western, Best Western Plus, Vīb, SureStay by Best Western, SureStay Plus by Best Western, SureStay Collection by Best Western, and WorldHotels Elite. This makes it one of the city’s leading hotel operators.

To book a stay with BWH Hotels in Asia, visit bestwesternasia.com and worldhotels.com.