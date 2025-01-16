LANGKAWI Malaysia, 17 January 2025: Tourism Malaysia spotlights one of Malaysia’s most anticipated yachting events, the 21st Royal Langkawi International Regatta (RLIR), which will be held from 20 to 25 January 2025.

The prestigious annual event marks the start of Southeast Asia’s 2025 sailing regatta calendar hosted by the Royal Langkawi Yacht Club. RLIR will welcome 32 sailing yachts from Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Japan, China, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Denmark, and Australia with more than 250 crew participants.

Image Credit: Royal Langkawi International Regatta.

The event offers an unparalleled experience, blending thrilling competition with Langkawi’s renowned hospitality, tropical beauty, and cultural charm. Over five days, participants will navigate the pristine waters of the Andaman Sea, competing across various categories and classes, ensuring a dynamic and inclusive regatta.

Sailing in Langkawi is an exceptional experience for both seasoned mariners and novices looking to explore the seas. The destination’s favourable winds provide ideal conditions for beginners, while its stunning coastline and hidden coves offer plenty of intrigue for experienced sailors. Visitors can rent yachts, join sailing tours, or take lessons, making Langkawi a premier destination for maritime adventures at any skill level.

Beyond sailing, visitors can explore the island’s UNESCO Global Geopark, which showcases ancient rainforests, mangroves, and unique karst formations, perfect for nature enthusiasts exploring by boat or on foot. Thrill-seekers can enjoy the Langkawi Sky Bridge and Cable Car, offering panoramic views of the island’s lush landscapes and turquoise waters. Water activities like snorkelling, diving, and sunset cruises around the archipelago’s 99 islands add to the adventure.

For more information on the Royal Langkawi International Regatta, visit https://langkawiregatta.com.

For detailed information on Langkawi’s tourist attractions, head to the website Naturally Langkawi.