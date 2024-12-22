Vietjet boosts Thai domestic flights

BANGKOK, 23 December 2024: Vietjet Thailand is boosting domestic flights to meet the surge in holiday travel demand during the festive season travel peak ending with an extended New Year holiday.

Vietjet Thailand has expanded its fleet with two additional aircraft, allowing the airline to operate more flights to accommodate the high demand from 27 December 2024 to 31 January 2025,

Extra flights from Bangkok Suvarnabhumi to Thailand’s most popular destinations are scheduled — Phuket, Krabi, Chiang Mai, and Chiang Rai. The airline will also offer additional cross-regional flights between Phuket and Chiang Mai.

The flights will add over 10,000 extra seats, making it more convenient for passengers to return to their hometowns and reunite with family during this festive season with an added promotional fare incentive.

Vietjet Thailand offers special fares on these routes starting from THB25 (excludes taxes and fees) for a one-way ticket. This promotion aligns with the airline’s monthly campaign, ‘Season‘s Greetings,’ available for booking from 23 to 27 December 2024 at the airline’s website, mobile app, or the official Facebook page. Tickets are also available through travel agencies and booking offices. Convenient payment options include ‘True Money Wallet’ and international debit or credit cards.

Currently, Vietjet Thailand operates 11 top domestic routes, including flights from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani, and Surat Thani, as well as cross country services from Phuket to Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai. The airline also expands its international network across the Asia-Pacific, connecting Thailand with Vietnam, China, Cambodia, Japan, Taiwan, and other popular regional destinations.