TADA takes ride services to Hong Kong

BANGKOK, 16 December 2024: TADA, the Singapore-based zero-commission ride platform, introduced its beta launch of rider services in Hong Kong last week.

Riders can pay using cash or credit cards, and the beta launch will serve key areas, including Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, and Hong Kong International Airport.

TADA’s zero-commission model allows drivers to retain a larger share of their earnings, improving job satisfaction and enabling fairer fares for riders. With transparent pricing, the platform offers competitive rates, even during peak hours, while implementing strict safety protocols to provide a reliable service.

TADA’s CEO Sean Kim said: “Hong Kong’s dynamic economy and high population density, combined with a strong demand for efficient transport, mark an important step in TADA’s expansion. By focusing initially on key areas, we aim to provide quality service and a positive experience while gathering feedback to refine our offerings. This beta launch is the first step towards our broader expansion across Hong Kong.”

To celebrate its beta launch, TADA is offering rewards for its existing Thai users in Hong Kong. With the promo code TADAINHKTH, riders can enjoy a 50% discount on their trips, up to a maximum of HKD20 off per ride. This offer can be used twice per user and is valid until 31 January 2025. The app is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play. TADA charges a booking fee of HKD8 for rides under HKD100 and HKD9 for rides exceeding HKD100.