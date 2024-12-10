Regent Seven Seas embarks on rebranding

SINGAPORE, 11 December, 2024: Regent Seven Seas Cruises has unveiled its new branding with a bold ‘Unrivalled at Sea’ tagline.

In addition, Regent launched its ‘Nobody Does It Better’ global brand campaign on 5 December across marketing and sales channels, including print and digital advertising, social media and connected TV.

Photo credit: Regent Seven Seas.

Unrivalled at Sea: A bold new brand positioning, Regent’s new tagline, ‘Unrivalled at Sea’, along with its new logo and black and white brand colours are bold and striking, allowing its new creative to be distinct, standing out in the cruise line’s competitor set.

Nobody Does It Better: A global brand campaign, Regent’s global brand marketing campaign, ‘Nobody Does It Better’, launches with a captivating film that tells the story of a couple who are cared for and pampered from the very start of their voyage.

“Over the past few years, we have embarked on a bold journey of transformation in our product, marketing and messaging, providing our guests with more flexibility, choice and personalisation to fit their definitions of luxury while also repositioning Regent to stand out in an ever more competitive ultra-luxury cruise landscape,” said Regent Seven Seas Cruises Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer Jessica John.

One standout feature, the All Inclusive Fare, was identified in Regent’s research that led to the creation of the new fare category officially launched in July 2024.

The All-Inclusive Fare offers guests inclusions throughout their cruise, such as unlimited shore excursions, speciality dining and premium beverage options, valet laundry service, and gratuities.