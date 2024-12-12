Ponant ship heads for a makeover

SINGAPORE, 13 December 2024: Paul Gauguin Cruises, French Polynesia’s premier destination expert and part of the Ponant Explorations Group, has announced a makeover for the 330-guest MS Paul Gauguin due to take place during Q1 2025.

Scheduled for a seven-week drydock in Singapore from February to March 2025, the multi-million-dollar renovation will feature sustainable technology enhancements, a transformation of its Le Grill restaurant and pool deck, and an additional eight new connecting staterooms.

Makeover highlights

Le Grill: This indoor/outdoor restaurant adjacent to the pool will get a makeover featuring a contemporary look in white with wood screens, ceramic tiles, trim framing culinary stations, and soft oak wood furnishings crowned by bamboo light fixtures.

Connecting Staterooms: Eight new connecting staterooms on Deck 7 will appeal to the growing multi-generational travel boom. The Gauguin remains the only cruise ship in French Polynesia year-round to offer a complimentary programme for children ages six to 15 on select summer and holiday voyages.

Emerging from drydock at the end of March 2025, MS Paul Gauguin will launch two voyages as part of the 2025 Boutique Crossing Collection.

Guests can choose the 14-night Immersive Indonesia: Singapore to Australia itinerary, departing 1 April 2025, or the 16-night Crossing Melanesia: Australia to Fiji voyage, departing 15 April 2025, as the ship returns to Tahiti.

Following these cruises, the ship will return to her lineup of all-inclusive luxury itineraries, offering seven to 14-night explorations of the Society Islands, Tuamotus, Cook Islands, and Marquesas.