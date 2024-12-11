BANGKOK, 12 December 2024: Centara Hotels & Resorts announces the exclusive “Grand Island Indulgence” opening offer for Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives.

Set to open on 1 February 2025, this new oasis invites travellers to embark on an immersive journey that blends signature Thai-inspired hospitality with authentic Maldivian allure through thoughtfully curated experiences, excursions and complimentary nights.

Located within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives offers a blend of tranquillity, sophistication and tropical charm and unprecedented access to boundless adventures at the neighbouring Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives.

Across 142 spacious beachfront villas and overwater havens, every element of this private island paradise — from indulgent dining experiences to rejuvenating spa and wellness journeys — is crafted to deliver extraordinary moments and unparalleled comfort.

The resort’s special opening offer celebrates the art of island living through signature experiences, including an exclusive champagne experience at Sunset Social and a rejuvenating couples’ spa treatment combining modern wellness and traditional Thai healing techniques at Cenvaree Retreat. For ocean enthusiasts, choosing between a traditional nighttime hand-fishing trip or a mesmerising sunset dolphin cruise adds to the enchantment.

In addition to these offerings, guests can book four nights for the price of three. Or they can extend their visit to seven nights while only paying for five when booking from now until 31 March 2025 for stays between 1 February and 15 October 2025.

Exclusive access to The Club and an upgrade to Half Board+ dining privileges are also included. At the same time, CentaraThe1 members will receive an additional 15% discount and the opportunity to earn triple points for their stay.

To take advantage of the “Grand Island Indulgence” offer and learn more about Centara’s new property, visit: https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centaragrand/cglm/introductoryoffer