AirAsia MOVE partners with Tongcheng

KUALA LUMPUR, 16 December 2024: AirAsia MOVE, an online travel agent (OTA) in ASEAN is partnering with Tongcheng Travel, a prominent player in China’s travel industry.

AirAsia MOVE CEO Nadia Omer and Tongcheng Travel AVP Gong Xiaolei signed off on the partnership.

(From top left) Dato’ Fam Lee Ee, Board of Director Capital A and Tan Sri Tony Fernandes, CEO of Capital A, witnessing the signing between AirAsia MOVE and Tongcheng Travel, represented by (from bottom left) Nadia Omer, CEO of AirAsia and AVP Gong Xiaolei Tongcheng Travel.

Both parties will work together to develop a cutting-edge B2B platform, innovative duty-free shopping solutions, and integrated rewards programmes in the future.

Omer commented: “This partnership with Tongcheng Travel represents a significant step forward in AirAsia MOVE’s mission to bring unparalleled value and convenience to travellers in our respective markets. By combining our strengths, we’re creating innovative solutions that enhance the travel experience and redefine industry standards. We look forward to unlocking new opportunities together and delivering exceptional experiences to our customers.”

AirAsia MOVE, which is the digital travel platform of Capital A, was recently named ‘Asia’s Best Travel Booking App’ for the second year in a row by World Travel Tech Awards 2024 and offers a seamless travel experience with options for flights from over 700 airlines worldwide,