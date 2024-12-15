Oceania Cruises New Year Sale

SINGAPORE, 16 December 2024: Oceania Cruises will usher in 2025 with more than 100 global voyages in 2025 and 2026 with deals on amenities.

On bookings through 31 January 2025, travellers will receive up to a four-category stateroom upgrade, plus the choice of one amenity: free or reduced air, a premium drinks package (unlimited wine, beer and spirits) or a shipboard credit of up to USD1,000 per stateroom. The extra amenity and the stateroom upgrade are available for 105 global sailings — 79 in 2025 and 26 in 2026.

Photo credit: Oceania Cruises.

The New Year Sale features a wide array of sailings worldwide on voyages ranging from six to 30 days.

Featured sailings in Asia

Indian Ocean Opus: 24 Days from Cape Town to Singapore aboard Sirena®, departing 2 December 2025.

Begins in South Africa before journeying to remote Indian Ocean islands, Penang, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore.

Outback to Verdant Bali: 14 Days from Sydney to Bali aboard Riviera, departing 8 February 2026.

Visit Australia’s eastern shores, where the vast Great Barrier Reef invites exploration, before journeying to Indonesia’s Bali.

A Shogun’s Welcome: 12 Days roundtrip from Tokyo aboard Regatta®, departing 22 March, 2026. Experience Japanese life in off-the-beaten-path destinations in both Honshu, Japan’s multifaceted mainland and Hokkaido, its island neighbour to the north.