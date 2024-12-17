Garuda finetunes fare management

SINGAPORE, 18 December 2024: Sabre Corporation, a leading software and technology provider for the global travel industry, announced a new agreement this week with Garuda Indonesia focusing on three fare management solutions.

Indonesia’s national flag carrier has selected Sabre’s Fares Manager, Contract Manager and Fares Optimizer to improve revenue opportunities through intelligent pricing recommendations.

Photo credit: Sabre Corporation.

Sabre will enhance the airline’s pricing management capabilities, streamline operations, and improve its competitive positioning.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Garuda Indonesia to the growing list of airlines that trust Sabre’s proven fare management solutions,” said Sabre’s Vice President, Regional General Manager, Asia Pacific, Travel Solutions Airline Sales Rakesh Narayanan. “Sabre’s Fares Manager, Contract Manager, and Fares Optimizer will play a pivotal role in helping Garuda Indonesia navigate market complexities and achieve its revenue goals.”

When combined, Sabre’s Fares Manager, Contract Manager, and Fares Optimizer help airlines tackle industry challenges linked to displaying competitively priced fares.

Sabre sales pitch:

Automates fare management process and captures revenue opportunities;

Implements optimal pricing through the use of advanced analytics and real-time insights;

Enhances agility in a dynamic market, ensuring airlines have a competitive edge;

Integrates end-to-end automation featuring advanced intelligence to adjust fares proactively in real-time.

6