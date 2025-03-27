Dida strengthens its marketing team

SINGAPORE, 28 March 2025: Dida, a tech-driven global travel distribution company based in Shenzhen, China, has appointed Florian Blois as Strategic Partnerships Director.

Blois will lead global partnerships in this role, focusing on DMOs, international hotel chains, airlines, and tour & activity providers to drive business growth through strategic collaborations and innovative marketing initiatives.

Photo credit: Dida. Florian Blois.

This appointment follows Dida’s robust global growth. The company is a leader in the outbound B2B Chinese and APAC source markets.

Recently, it has increased its footprint in outbound and inbound business markets such as the Middle East, Europe and the Americas.

Reporting directly to Dida’s CMO, Gareth Matthews, Blois will work to develop and execute personalised marketing and sales strategies that further elevate Dida’s partners across its global platforms and distribution channels.

He has extensive experience in strategic partnerships, destination marketing, and business development. Before joining Dida, he held various management roles at HBX Group (formerly Hotelbeds) for eight years, including Senior Regional Manager – Destination Development & Marketing, where he managed global partnerships and led strategic marketing campaigns for DMOs across EMEA and APAC.