New air link between Changchun and KL

KUALA LUMPUR, 17 December 2024: Tourism Malaysia and Malaysia Airports welcomed Shanghai Airlines’ inaugural flight from Changchun, the capital of Northeast China’s Jilin province, last week.

Tourism Malaysia’s Deputy Director General (Promotion II), Lee Thai Hung and representatives from Malaysia Airports Holdings greeted 150 passengers on flight FM813 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on 13 December.

Photo credit: Shanghai Airlines.

Shanghai Airlines, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Eastern Air, operates daily flights to Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu and three-weekly flights to Penang.

Its latest service operates three times weekly from Changchun, routed via Yuncheng in Shanxi province. It arrives in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday using a Boeing 737-800.

Flight schedule

Changchun-Yuncheng-Kuala Lumpur

Flight FM813 departs Changchun at 1425 and arrives in Yuncheng at 1705. (Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays).

Flight FM813 departs Yuncheng at 1825 and arrives in Kuala Lumpur at 0015. (plus a day)

Kuala Lumpur-Yuncheng-Changchun

Flight FM814 departs Kuala Lumpur at 0115 and arrives in Yuncheng at 0710. (Wednesday, Friday and Sunday).

Flight FM814 departs Yuncheng at 0930 and arrives in Changchun at 1245.

The new flight will provide passengers in Jilin and Shanxi provinces with a more convenient air travel experience to Malaysia.

As of October 2024, Malaysia welcomed 2,822,247 arrivals from China, an exponential growth of 139% compared to 1,180,980 arrivals during the same period in 2023. Malaysia is targeting 27.3 million international tourist arrivals with MYR102.7 billion in tourism receipts in 2024.