Smartvel wins Spanish government funding

SINGAPORE, 2 April 2025: Smartvel, a global content solutions provider, has announced that it has secured funding from the Spanish government to deliver comprehensive and updated content for travellers.

The investment is part of the government’s latest initiative designed to support Spain’s tourism industry with advanced digitalisation technology.

Smartvel CEO Iñigo Valenzuela.

Smartvel is developing its long tail technology to enhance its global content solutions by ensuring that every experience is included. Data on all tourist experiences, including restaurants, monuments, fuel stations, and beyond, will be collected and processed without limitations or blind spots.

Smartvel’s holistic approach to experiences will cover events, weather, air regulations, entry conditions, trending hotspots, and hidden gems. Traveller preferences will be included with detailed information and interactive maps.

“We are thrilled to announce this latest and most advanced content solution,” said Smartvel CEO Iñigo Valenzuela. “The Spanish government is encouraging and supporting tourism and the travel industry by investing in new initiatives such as our content solution. High-quality content and information inject greater levels of traveller experience, enabling tourists to discover everything each destination offers. The funding is being used to develop our long tail technology to provide up-to-date information covering more destinations across the country.”