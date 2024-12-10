Samui, Thailand, 11 December 2024: Centara Reserve Samui, the first in Centara’s curated luxury collection of hotels in Thailand, will celebrate its third anniversary this December.

It has achieved a remarkable milestone — Winning 12 prestigious awards and nominations in two luxury categories in just one year.

Since its grand opening in December 2021, the resort has set new standards in personalised, design-led hospitality, delivering extraordinary experiences that have captured the hearts of discerning travellers worldwide.

Award-Winning Excellence

Centara Reserve Samui has garnered several prestigious awards in just three years, cementing its status as one of Thailand’s leading luxury resorts. The accolades include:

No. 7 of Thailand’s Beach Island Resorts – Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong & Macau’s Luxury Awards 2024

Best Luxury Island Resort in Ko Samui, Thailand – Luxury Lifestyle Awards

Best Wedding Hotel Destination – AROUND Awards

Best Lifestyle Hotel – Koh Samui – TTG Travel Awards 2024

Recommended Restaurant – Sa-Nga – Restaurant Guru

No.1 for Luxury for Centara Reserve Samui​ – Smart Travel Asia ​Awards 2024​

Top Producing Hotel in Koh Samui & Top Revenue Generations Awards – Trip.com

Best of the Best 2024 – Centara Reserve Samui – Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards

Travellers’ Choice Award 2024 – Tripadvisor

Travellers’ Choice Awards 2024 – Reserve Spa Cenvaree – Tripadvisor

Agoda Customer Review Award 2024​

Travellers’ Choice Awards 2024 for Salt Society Beach Bar & Kitchen – Tripadvisor

Nominations in two luxury categories, including Best Resort in Thailand by the DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards and People’s Choice of the Year – Hotels & Retreats by Destination Deluxe Awards.

These awards reflect the resort’s dedication to curating unforgettable experiences and setting a new benchmark in luxury hospitality in Thailand and beyond.

A New Era in Luxury Hospitality

Nestled in a serene seafront location at the tranquil end of Chaweng Beach, Centara Reserve Samui introduced a new concept of bespoke luxury escapes. Crafted for travellers who seek meaningful experiences in exclusive settings, the resort tells the story of its destination through its design, service, and immersive experiences. Through the vision of renowned design firm AvroKO, the property seamlessly blends colonial inspiration with traditional Thai woodcraft and contemporary elegance.

From the moment guests enter the light-filled lobby adorned with handcrafted wooden lighting to the spacious suites and pool villas featuring white-washed oak and intricately carved wood details, every corner of the resort exudes sophistication. Outside, alfresco pavilions and living areas frame stunning ocean views, providing a serene backdrop for relaxation and reflection.

The resort also offers six extraordinary culinary journeys, all with diverse dining experiences across three distinctive venues. Salt Society Beach Bar & Kitchen is the island’s bespoke destination, offering a chic, laid-back vibe with fresh seafood, handcrafted cocktails, and unmissable Sunday Brunches set against a backdrop of spectacular oceanfront views. Encapsulating Samui’s laidback ambience is relaxed piazza-style dining at The Terrace, where comfort food from around the world is on the menu. Sa-Nga, meaning “elegant” in Thai, presents Thai tapas with a modern twist crafted by master chefs from an open kitchen. For the ultimate steakhouse experience, Act 5 – The Grill showcases imported meats, premium Thai Wagyu beef, and fresh seafood grilled to perfection in KOPA ovens, delivering signature smoky flavours in an intimate setting. For gin connoisseurs, then The Gin Run, with over 35 house-blended gins, is the place to be for an immersive experience and personalised gin-based cocktails made by our resident mixologist, while the Pool Bar is the ideal place to soak up the picturesque island vibes in-water and poolside with refined refreshments, creative cocktails and light bites. Or if it’s a night relaxing in your luxury villa, then the Kitchen Table menu offers an extensive range of international cuisines.

These venues, along with the resort’s other culinary offerings, create memorable dining moments rooted in local flavours and luxurious settings, making every meal a celebration of Samui’s finest produce.

Wellbeing is also at the heart of Centara Reserve Samui where the world’s first Reserve Spa Cenvaree is a serene sanctuary that boasts its own Organic Herb Garden, where skilled therapists escort guests to personally select and handpick their treatment ingredients, which are then blended and infused in oils and clays for their own inspiring spa journeys that pamper and cultivate a deep sense of wellbeing.

With seven treatment rooms complete with steam and sauna facilities, the 100% organic spa menu includes body treatments, scrubs and wraps accompanied by healthy snacks and organic drinks. Spa Cenvaree is a multi-award-winning operator delivering exceptional spa journeys inspired by traditional Thai healing with over 35 spas in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

