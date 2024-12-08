AirAsia flies HCMC to Kota Kinabalu

KUALA LUMPUR, 9 December 2024: AirAsia expanded its network in Vietnam by launching a new direct route from Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, to Ho Chi Minh City on 2 December.

The inaugural flight departed from Kota Kinabalu International Airport at 1145 and reached Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City at 1255. It marked the commencement of AirAsia’s 16th international flight operated by AirAsia Malaysia (flight code AK) from its Kota Kinabalu hub.

This new route also aligns with Malaysia’s broader tourism goals, which include a targeted 27.3 million international tourist arrivals in 2024 and preparation for Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

The airline’s renewed focus on Vietnam aligns with the country’s ambitious tourism goal of attracting 17 to 18 million international visitors this year as it enters its peak season for global arrivals in the final quarter.

Sabah Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer Julinus Jeffery Jimit commented: “We are delighted to welcome this new route, marking a significant milestone for Sabah as a growing must-visit destination in Southeast Asia. Ho Chi Minh City is already well-known among Sabahans, and this new route opens the door for Vietnamese travellers to explore Sabah’s stunning natural landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and growing interest in medical tourism and wellness travel. With this enhanced accessibility, the Sabah Tourism Board will intensify efforts to promote this route and showcase the best of Sabah. We thank AirAsia for their support in strengthening regional connectivity and boosting tourism growth between Sabah and Vietnam.”

AirAsia now operates 93 flights weekly to and from Vietnam, delivering 1 million seats since 2023, further positioning Vietnam as a key connectivity hub for the region.

Thai AirAsia X flies to Delhi

Meanwhile, online timetable schedules indicate Thai AirAsia X will add Bangkok – Delhi services starting 15 December, serving the route with twice-weekly flights (Wednesday and Sunda) and then increasing to four weekly flights on 15 January 2025( Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday). The airline’s A330-300, with 361 seats will serve the route.

Flight schedule DMK-DEL

Flight XJ230 will depart Bangkok (DMK) at 1245 and arrive in Delhi (DEL) at 1545.

Flight XJ231 will depart Delhi (DEL) at 1705 and arrive in Bangkok (DMK) at 2250.

Harbin joins Thai AirAsia X network

Advance timetable schedules confirm Thai AirAsia X will also add a new service to Harbin, China, on 24 December, deploying an Airbus A330-300 aircraft to fly the direct route three times weekly on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Flight schedule: DMK-HRB

Flight XJ900 will depart Bangkok (DMK) at 1800 and arrive in Harbin (HRB) at 0100 plus a day.

Flight XJ901 will depart Harbin (HRB) at 0215 and arrive in Bangkok (DMK at 0800.

Why fly to Harbin

Harbin is located in northeastern China, in the southern part of Heilongjiang Province. It’s known for its beautiful winter scenery.

Tourism

Harbin Ice and Snow Festival: This world-famous festival attracts millions of visitors yearly, drawn to its stunning ice sculptures and winter activities.

Cultural attractions: Harbin offers a unique blend of Russian and Chinese cultures, with beautiful architecture, historical sites, and vibrant nightlife.

Natural beauty: The surrounding region boasts stunning natural landscapes, including mountains, forests, and rivers.

Business

Economic hub: Harbin is a major industrial and commercial centre in Northeast China, with a growing economy and expanding business opportunities.

Transportation hub: Harbin Taiping International Airport is a major transportation hub, connecting the city to other parts of China and the world