Indigo links Kolkata and Phuket

DELHI, 9 December 2024: IndiGo will introduce daily direct flights between Kolkata and Phuket, starting 27 December, making it IndiGo’s second direct flight to Phuket after introducing twice daily flights from Delhi in mid-November.

Indigo flies A320s with 165 seats on routes to Southeast Asia.

Photo credit: Indigo adds Kolkata-Phuket route ahead of the year-end festive season.

The new route will expand IndiGo’s global network, cater to the growing number of tourists from India to Thailand, and strengthen trade and commerce between India and Southeast Asia.

IndiGo Head of Global Sales Vinay Malhotra said: “We are pleased further to expand our route network to Thailand from Kolkata, now adding a daily flight to Phuket in addition to the existing 11 weekly

flights to Bangkok. With this new route, IndiGo will operate 93 weekly flights between India and Thailand.

“Phuket, Thailand’s largest island, is known for its serene beaches and cultural diversity, and the country’s visa-free policy for Indian citizens is expected to drive even greater demand. IndiGo remains

committed to providing an affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience across our extensive network.”

Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal, is one of the oldest cities in India, and it is known for its deep-rooted culture and rich historical backdrop. Located on the banks of the Hooghly River, this ancient city was earlier called ‘Calcutta’ and has been awarded as ‘Cultural Capital of India’, ‘The City of Processions’ and ‘City of Joy’.

Kolkata is famous for its historical attractions such as Fort William, Victoria Memorial, Eden Gardens (Stadium), Birla

Planetarium, Howrah Bridge, Marble Palace, Writer’s Building, Nicco Park, Saheed Minar and National Library. It is also the gateway for tours exploring Buddhist heritage sites of northern India, including Bodh Gaya.

Flight Schedule