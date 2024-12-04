MELAKA, Malaysia, 5 December 2024: Dusit Hotels and Resorts under Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, will soft open its first hotel in Malaysia, Dusit Princess Melaka, on 7 December 2024.

Strategically located in the heart of Melaka, a UNESCO World Heritage City renowned for its vibrant culture and history, Dusit Princess Melaka marks a significant milestone for Dusit as it enters the Malaysian market.

Melaka’s reputation as a popular tourist destination continues to grow, thanks to its blend of heritage and health tourism. By September 2024, the state welcomed approximately 10 million visitors, surpassing its annual target of 8.7 million. With a significant number of travellers arriving from key markets such as China and Singapore, Dusit Princess Melaka is ideally positioned to meet the needs of this expanding international audience.

Blending Dusit’s signature Thai-inspired gracious hospitality with a contemporary design tailored for both business and leisure travellers, Dusit Princess Melaka occupies the former Ramada Plaza Melaka building, which has undergone a refurbishment and complete rebranding to reflect the distinctive essence of the upper-midscale Dusit Princess brand.

From spacious and elegantly appointed Deluxe rooms with city views to the expansive Presidential Suite, every room in the 296-key property is thoughtfully designed with modern comforts and attentive details, ensuring a relaxing and enjoyable stay for families, solo travellers, and visiting executives alike.

The hotel features a fully equipped gym and a large swimming pool for relaxation and rejuvenation. Guests can also enjoy a variety of dining experiences, including Zest, an all-day dining destination offering sumptuous buffet spreads, and Long Feng, a beloved local favourite renowned for its authentic Chinese cuisine and signature dim sum.

State-of-the-art meeting facilities and a grand ballroom capable of hosting up to 1,000 guests deliver a seamless and sophisticated setting for events of any scale.

The hotel’s central location is a standout feature for those seeking an immersive journey, offering unparalleled convenience for exploring Melaka’s rich cultural heritage and historical attractions. The bustling business district and popular landmarks such as Dutch Square, St. Paul’s Hill and Church, A’Famosa Fort, and Jonker Street Market are all within easy reach. Malacca International Airport is just a 17-minute drive away, while the commute to Kuala Lumpur International Airport can take approximately one hour and 45 minutes by car.

“We are delighted and honoured to unveil Dusit Princess Melaka, bringing our unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to Malaysia for the first time,” said Gilles Cretallaz, Chief Operating Officer, Dusit International. “This opening represents a significant milestone in the ongoing expansion of Dusit Hotels and Resorts. With its distinctive blend of comfort, convenience, and heartfelt service, we are confident the hotel will become a preferred destination for travellers and provide an enriching gateway for guests to connect deeply with Melaka’s vibrant history and culture.”

Dusit Princess Melaka offers introductory packages for stays and dining experiences to celebrate its soft opening. For more information and reservations, visit dusit.com/dusitprincess-melaka or follow the hotel on Facebook and Instagram at @dusitprincessmelaka.