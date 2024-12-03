Air France flies to Manila

MANILA, 4 December 2024: Air France will inaugurate a new service linking Manila (Philippines) with its global hub at Paris-Charles de Gaulle, effective 7 December.

The airline will operate three direct flights weekly on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday using an Airbus A350-900, offering 34 seats in business, 24 seats in premium, and 266 in economy (total seats 326)

Flight schedule

AF208 will depart Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) at 2320 on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, arriving in Manila (MNL) at 1930 (plus a day).

AF209 will depart Manila at 2150 on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday, arriving at Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 0550 (plus a day).

Manila is also a KLM destination with four weekly flights from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday.

The introduction of Manila marks Air France’s fifth new route for the winter timetable 2024-2025. During this timetable period, the airline will inaugurate new routes to Salvador de Bahia (Brazil, three flights a week from 28 October 2024), Kilimanjaro (Tanzania, three flights a week from 18 November as an extension from Zanzibar), Malé (Maldives, up to two flights a week from 20 December), and Kiruna (Sweden, one flight a week from 21 December).