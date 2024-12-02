KUCHING 3 December 2024: Borneo’s biggest international energy expo and summit is coming to Kuching Sarawak in July 2025, hosted by the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Sustainability (MEESty) Sarawak and supported by the State Government of Sarawak.

A biennial event, the 6th edition of the International Energy Week (IEW), will be held from 15 to 17 July 2025 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching, adopting the theme: “Transitioning Towards A Net Zero Carbon Future.”

Expo space is now open to exhibitors starting at MYR1350 per sqm.

For more info, visit https://www.iew.my/.

First held in 2009, the International Energy Week (IEW) is recognised as the most prominent international event in East Malaysia, celebrating the future of energy.

A pivotal platform gathering top-level decision-makers, policymakers, innovators and thought leaders to converge to shape the trajectory of sustainable energy.

Against the backdrop of Borneo Island’s natural beauty and rich biodiversity, this event explores cutting-edge technologies and renewable energy solutions, dialogue on environmental stewardship, global energy transitions and investment opportunities in Borneo and the region.

For more on Sarawak’s business events, visit: https://businesseventssarawak.com/