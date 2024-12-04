CX ready to fly to Munich summer 2025

MUNICH, 5 December 2024: Cathay Pacific has confirmed earlier this week that flights between Hong Kong and the Bavarian state capital will be introduced from mid-June 2025.

The airline plans to fly four times weekly from Hong Kong SAR in southeastern China direct to Munich.

Photo credit: Cathay. A350 aircraft.

Flights are scheduled for Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday using an Airbus A350-900.

Cathay Pacific is the fourth Asian airline to launch flights to Munich Airport in the last three years. Eight Asian airlines serve the aviation hub, confirming its significance as an economic and tourist hub linking Europe and Asia. The international airport in Hong Kong is a major hub for flights connecting cities in the Asia Pacific region with the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas.

Schedule: Cathay Pacific

“The fact that Cathay Pacific has chosen Munich Airport shows both the appreciation of our airport and the attractiveness and pulling power of the state of Bavaria. The reconnection with the economic metropolis of Hong Kong via the home carrier Cathay Pacific is a great success,” said Munich Airport CEO Jost Lammers.

Cathay Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Lavinia Lau commented: “We are very excited to add Munich to our network for the first time next year, marking our second port in Germany and 10th in Europe. Hong Kong is a world-class international financial, commercial and aviation hub, and these flights will provide our customers with a direct connection between our home city and one of Europe’s most important economic, tourism and transportation centres.”

(Source: Munich Airport)