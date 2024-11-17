Resort World Sentosa waterfront breaks ground

SINGAPORE, 18 November 2024: Resorts World Sentosa broke ground on its highly anticipated new waterfront lifestyle development on 14 November.

The groundbreaking event featured a symbolic shovel celebration officiated by Guest of Honour Alvin Tan, Minister of State for Trade and Industry, and Culture, Community and Youth, along with government officials, distinguished guests, as well as executives from RWS and China Metallurgical Group Corporation.

Resorts World Sentosa’s highly anticipated new waterfront lifestyle development is planned for a 2030 opening and is envisioned to set a new benchmark for Singapore and Sentosa, positioning both as iconic, must– visit lifestyle hubs for international and local visitors.

The waterfront development will feature a waterfront promenade, a four-storey retail and dining podium with entertainment offerings, and two new luxury hotels with 700 rooms.

The new waterfront development will feature a waterfront promenade, a four-storey retail and dining podium with entertainment offerings, and two new luxury hotels with 700 rooms.

RWS Chief Executive Officer Tan Hee Teck stated, ” The new waterfront lifestyle development underscores our steadfast commitment to bolstering Singapore’s identity as a premier global lifestyle destination, which will take RWS and Singapore to the next frontier of tourism in the coming years.

With its bold, iconic design and distinctive offerings, this upcoming development project is like no other in Singapore or the region. It will be a must-visit in the global tourism landscape.”

