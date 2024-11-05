Team boost at Atlas Ocean Voyages

SINGAPORE, 6 November 2024: Atlas Ocean Voyages begins its 2024-2025 Antarctica season, featuring three vessels — each staffed with an expanded team of 17 seasoned polar expedition guides led by expert expedition leaders.

The fleet consists of the World Navigator, launched in 2021, the World Traveller, launched in 2022; and the World Voyager, launched in 2023.

Photo credit: Atlas Ocean Voyages.

Each vessel’s team comprises of specialists — including naturalists, geologists, marine biologists, and historians— who enrich the journey through engaging lectures, guided Zodiac landings, and onshore hikes.

Their insights and personal interactions foster genuine connections with guests, creating a memorable, immersive experience enhanced by the attentive shipboard staff.

“This season, we’re excited to expand the team even further with additional experts on each expedition,” said Atlas Ocean Voyages. President and CEO James Rodriguez. “Their knowledge and dedication help us deliver the immersive, top-quality experience our guests expect both on board and ashore, ensuring each polar expedition is truly exceptional.”

Atlas Ocean Voyages’ Polar Expeditions to Antarctica offer guests a seamless and enriching adventure, starting with a pre-expedition hotel night stay and private charter jet service from Buenos Aires or Punta Arenas. Each expedition includes a cultural immersion tour — Tierra del Fuego with lunch from Ushuaia or a Taste of Chile with dinner from Punta Arenas — along with the thrilling Polar Plunge, a complimentary parka, and an eco-friendly water bottle. Optional experiences like overnight camping ashore in Antarctica and kayaking excursions are also available for those seeking additional adventure. While limited space remains this season, a selection of expeditions offers a 10% bonus savings.

About Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages is the yacht expedition brand of Mystic Invest Holding. Stylish and intimate expedition yachts featuring less than 100 suites and staterooms offering five-star comfort, from luxurious accommodations and an all-inclusive onboard experience to in-depth excursions.

Fares include a cultural immersion tour, open bars aboard the ship, craft beers, speciality coffees and smoothies, L’OCCITANE bath amenities, an in-room coffee bar, prepaid gratuities, and complimentary emergency medical evacuation insurance.

For information and reservations, visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com.