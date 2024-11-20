IndiGo starts Bengaluru-Langkawi service

DELHI, India, 21 November 2024: Starting on 16 December 2024, IndiGo will introduce daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Langkawi in Malaysia, making Langkawi its 36th international destination.

The new route will expand IndiGo’s global network and cater to the growing number of tourists from India to Malaysia.

IndiGo Head of Global Sales Vinay Malhotra said: “We are delighted to expand our network into Malaysia by launching direct flights from Bengaluru to Langkawi, our second destination in Malaysia, alongside Kuala Lumpur. With the inclusion of these flights, IndiGo will operate 14 weekly flights to Malaysia from two cities in India. Langkawi is one of the most popular destinations in Malaysia with its pristine beaches and lush rainforests, and the country’s recent visa waiver for Indian citizens is bound to create greater demand.”

IndiGo recently expanded its international flight network from Bengaluru, introducing direct flights to new destinations such as Mauritius and Bali. These additions not only strengthen connectivity from the city but also position Bengaluru as a burgeoning international hub. IndiGo provides direct connections from Bengaluru to over 60 domestic destinations, including gateway destinations such as Amritsar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, and Kolkata, as well as numerous tier 2 and tier 3 cities across India.

IndiGo also links Bengaluru with over 10 international destinations, such as Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, and Doha, further broadening its global reach.

Langkawi, located on the northwest coast of Malaysia, is a stunning archipelago known for its pristine beaches, lush rainforests, and vibrant culture. Comprising 99 islands, Langkawi offers natural beauty and modern attractions, from the iconic Langkawi Sky Bridge and cable car rides to UNESCO-recognised mangrove forests.

It’s an ideal destination for beach lovers, adventure seekers, and nature enthusiasts alike. Activities range from snorkelling and island hopping to exploring mystical caves and indulging in local cuisine.

Flight schedule: