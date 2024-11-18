Oman Air plans flights to Singapore

SINGAPORE, 19 November 2024: Oman Air plans to resume daily flights from Muscat to Singapore in September 2025. It last flew to Singapore in May 2017.

Preliminary filings posted on website timetables and online route news indicate the Middle East airline intends to launch a daily flight using a Boeing Dreamliner 787-9 aircraft. The airline has not confirmed the route on its website and ‘socials’, so the flight schedule is tentative.

Flight Filing

Flight WY861 will depart Muscat (MCT) at 2135, arriving in Singapore (SIN) at 0810 plus a day.

Flight WY862 will depart Singapore at 0925, arriving in Muscat at 1210

Meanwhile, the airline confirmed in a Facebook post that it would add two direct flights from Muscat to Mumbai, India, on 17 December, giving it 12 flights weekly between Oman’s capital, Muscat and Mumbai, the financial capital of India.