Batik adds Johor-Bangkok flights

KUALA LUMPUR, 20 November 2024: Batik Air will introduce a new direct service between Johor Bahru and Bangkok on 1 December 2024.

The daily flights will operate out of Senai International Airport (JHB) to Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport (DMK), allowing travellers residing in southern Malaysia and even the northern districts in Singapore to fly directly to Thailand’s bustling capital.

The introduction of this route marks a significant milestone for Batik Air the airline said in a recent press statement.

Batik Air Chief Executive Officer Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy stated that Bangkok has always been one of Asia’s most desirable destinations, particularly for Malaysians.

“This vibrant metropolis is a perfect addition to our growing list of destinations, and we are excited to offer our passengers from Southern Malaysia a direct connection to this captivating city,” he said.

In the third quarter of 2024, Bangkok welcomed over 568,216 visitors from Malaysia, with 342,859 arrivals through Don Mueang Airport (DMK), where Batik Air operates flights. This number is expected to rise as more travellers seek to experience the vibrant allure of Thailand’s capital, further boosted by the convenience of Batik Air’s new direct route from Southern Malaysia.

Flight schedule

Flight OD531 departs Johor Bahru (JHB) at 1215 and arrives at Bangkok Don Mueang Airport (DMK) at 1350.

Flight OD530 departs Bangkok Don Mueang Airport at 1505 and arrives in Johor Bahru at 1835.

A B737-800s with 167 seats will fly the route with a flight time of two hours and 25 minutes.

The airline will compete head-on with AirAsia that offers 11 flights weekly on the route using an A320 with 180 seats. The average roundtrip fare on the route before Batik Air starts flights is USD140.