ITE confirms 2025 show dates

HONG KONG, 28 November 2024: The Hong Kong International Travel Expo (ITE Hong Kong) will be held from 12 to 15 June 2025 at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre featuring two days for trade buyers and content supplies and two for travel consumers.

Organised by TKS Exhibition Services, the 39th edition of ITE will co-locate with the 20th ITE MICE and has just been selected by the Hong Kong government for a listing on the official mega event calendar.

Photo credit: TKS Exhibition Services.

Recognised as the leading show to capture travel from the Greater Bay area of midland China, Macau and Hong Kong, the show enjoyed a robust recovery, hosting five annual events since the Covid-19 pandemic. The organisers report that the 2025 edition will cover five exhibition halls identical to its pre-pandemic years.

ITE 2024 drew 515 international exhibitors (87% from outside Hong Kong) and 7023 regional buyers and trade visitors, over 70% of whom were from the Greater Bay Area, which includes China’s top cities such as Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Guangzhou.

In 2023, the GBA had a combined GDP of USD1.97 trillion and a population of 86 million residents.

ITE 2024 attracted 63,027 public visitors, mainly premium independent travellers (90%) who often travel in private groups. A survey found that 40% have travelled or planned to travel more than six times in 2024 while projecting a 60% increase in travel spending.

The annual ITE Hong Kong is strongly supported by China’s Ministry of Culture & Tourism, the Hong Kong Tourism Board, the Macau Tourism Board, and private trade associations.

ITE Hong Kong 2024 key statistics