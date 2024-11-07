Hoteliers join D-Talks Bali event

SINGAPORE, 8 November 2024. D-Edge hosted an “Inspiring Afternoon at D-Talks Bali” at Artotel Sanur Bali together with 51 prominent hoteliers from across the Bali region and featured leading tourism experts from Trip Affiliates Network (TA Network), D-Edge, STR, and Gustodian.

The event provided actionable insights for the hospitality industry in the context of Bali’s hotel industry. The agenda fostered collaboration, shared industry insights, and provided actionable strategies for optimising operations in the hospitality sector.

Featuring expert speakers from leading companies, the event sought to educate attendees on the importance of technology integration, data-driven decision-making, and maximising revenue through innovative tools and systems.

Notable opinion leaders

Wilson Napitupulu, Regional Director – Ecosystem & Partnerships – Southeast Asia at TA Network, shared insights on expanding their revenue by directing bookings through B2B channels.

Dian Ayu Sastrokusumo, D-EDGE’s account manager, delivered an enlightening presentation on the importance of having strong website content and an effective digital marketing strategy. She also emphasised the role of a channel manager in optimising hotel bookings and visibility.

Veranica Maidangkay, business development manager at STR, a global leader in hotel data benchmarking, highlighted data’s crucial role in hotel decision-making. She explained how accurate data can help hotels craft strategies to drive growth and performance in the competitive hospitality market. Some insights highlighted included understanding how different customer segments perform concerning each other, hotels analysing revenue trends to refine their pricing strategies to maximise profitability, identifying opportunities in underperforming areas to adjust their offerings and capture more business, and the use of forward-looking data on future bookings for hoteliers to forecast demand and adjust their strategies proactively.

Ayu Rista, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing at Gustodian, a pioneering property management system (PMS) provider, talked about the importance of an integrated PMS. She explained how it can help profile guests, enhance operational management, and ultimately deliver a superior guest experience, ensuring that hotels remain competitive in an increasingly personalised market.

Thomas Wong, TA Network’s Regional HQ Director – Growth & Partnerships, praised the event’s success in drawing the attention of Balinese hoteliers to the vital role of staying current with the latest digital technologies and solutions.

He highlighted that “with digital transformation advancing rapidly, hotels are facing both unprecedented opportunities and challenges. Events like D-Talks Bali are essential for equipping local hoteliers with the tools and insights needed to optimise their business processes, maximise revenue, and enhance guest experiences in a competitive market.”

About D-Edge

D-EDGE is a leading distribution technology provider in hospitality. The organisation was created as a merger of two of the largest independent hotel marketing technology companies, Availpro and Fastbooking, under the supervision of one of the most innovative hotel chains in the world.

As a B2B company, D-Edge believes that the first promise is to provide reliable products. D-Edge operates support teams in over 150 countries across Europe and Asia.

About Trip Affiliates Network

Headquartered in Singapore, with offices in Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand, Trip Affiliates Network provides FIT/group inbound and outbound turnkey solutions and add-on direct supplier connectivity services for travel agents, wholesalers and hotels. High-end platforms include integrated booking systems for flights, hotels, activities and transfers plus dynamic packages and digital payment solutions. www.tripaffiliates.com

About STR

STR is the global leader in hospitality data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights. Founded in 1985, STR maintains a robust global presence with regional offices strategically located in Nashville, London, and Singapore. In October 2019, STR was acquired by CoStar Group, Inc.

About Gustodian

Gustodian is a forward-thinking service provider that believes in using technology in a useful and user-friendly way, to improve guest engagement and experience through service innovation. With its suite of products collectively called GUSTO – Guest Services Tools Online – the company aims to be a change agent and lead the industry to higher and better levels of guest service and operational effectiveness.