LONDON, 7 November 2024: Sarawak Tourism Board introduced its transformative “Gateway to Borneo” campaign to travel buyers and influencers attending the WTM in London this week, inviting global travellers to explore the cultures, pristine landscapes, and boundless adventures that Sarawak has to offer.

The campaign marks Sarawak’s refreshed brand as a rising star in sustainable tourism and the Gateway to Borneo’s natural wonders and diverse heritage.

During WTM that concludes today, 7 November, the Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts YB Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah shared Sarawak’s story with industry stakeholders and partners.

“Sarawak’s ‘Gateway to Borneo’ is more than an entry point — it’s a journey into a land where rich traditions, majestic landscapes, and responsible tourism set a new benchmark for world travellers. As we step boldly into the future, our mission is to preserve and share this unique heritage while pioneering eco-friendly tourism experiences that honour both our environment and our communities,” said the Minister.

The UK remains a pivotal market for Sarawak, making up over 34% of the long-haul visitors. The numbers are rising encouragingly, supported by strong partnerships and a growing demand for Sarawak’s sustainable travel experiences. From January to September 2024, Sarawak welcomed a 7.73% increase in visitors from the UK, underscoring its global appeal and contributing to the 4 million arrivals target for the year.

STB’s presence at WTM London underscored Sarawak’s commitment to showcasing its distinct offerings and building strategic partnerships.

Four innovative initiatives, which capture Sarawak’s commitment to sustainable tourism and diverse travel experiences, were highlighted at this year’s WTM.

1. Audra’s Eat, Roam, and Relish – This culinary series celebrates Sarawak’s recognition as Malaysia’s first UNESCO City of Gastronomy, offering an immersive journey through the region’s authentic flavours and unique ingredients.

Hosted by renowned chef Audra Morrice, this six-episode series showcases Sarawak’s rich culinary landscape with her Sarawakian roots. Audra explores the flavours and traditions of her mother’s homeland, highlighting Sarawak as a premier food tourism destination where food connects people through shared stories and heritage.

2. Borneo Green Bike Tour – This eco-friendly tour allows visitors to explore Kuching’s iconic sites on electric bikes, promoting low-carbon travel while supporting Sarawak’s Post-COVID Development Strategy 2030 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

3. XTERRA Sarawak Borneo Trail Run – This off-road trail run in rural Pueh Village, organised with Sarawak Adventure Challenge, brings adrenaline and adventure to the forefront, positioning Sarawak as a prime sports tourism destination in the region.

4. Clicktripz – In partnership with Clicktripz, Sarawak is also leading digital innovation with Asia Pacific’s first AI-powered marketing approach to amplify its global reach, directly engaging travellers in a meaningful way that highlights Sarawak’s rich heritage, adventure,and responsible tourism.

For more information on Sarawak visit:https://www.sarawaktourism.com/web/home/index/