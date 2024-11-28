Extra flights for Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE, 29 November 2024: As AirAsia prepares to welcome the Year of the Snake in 2025, the airline is scheduling additional seasonal flights for the Chinese New Year between Singapore and East Malaysia.

AirAsia guests can start planning their festive travel between 24 January and 5 February 2025, as bookings are now open for festive season travel over the Chinese New Year week, including late-night flights from Singapore to Kuching or limited-time flights from Singapore to Sibu, Miri, or Tawau.

With 22 extra flights to selected destinations in East Malaysia, AirAsia will operate 43 flights during the 2025 festive season, offering over 7,900 seats at dynamic fares.

Additional flights from 2 to 5 February 2025

Seasonal Flights from 24 January to 4 February 2025