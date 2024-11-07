Lufthansa celebrates 65 years in Thailand

SINGAPORE, 8 November 2024: Lufthansa marks a significant milestone in its history: the 65th anniversary of its inaugural flight from Hamburg to Bangkok.

The milestone highlights the airline’s long-standing commitment to the Thai market and the Mekong region, connecting cultures, facilitating travel, and fostering business relationships between Germany and Thailand.

Lufthansa’s first flight to Thailand took off from Hamburg, Germany, 1 November 1959 opening a new chapter in international air travel.

LH640, then known as the Super Constellation, took off for the Far East from Hamburg via Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Rome, Cairo, Karachi and Calcutta to Thailand on a spectacular journey lasted nearly two days.

Today, Lufthansa operates multiple weekly flights between Europe and Thailand via its hubs in Munich and Frankfurt. In addition to the mainline carrier, the Lufthansa Group’s airlines connect Thailand with Europe via additional hubs in Zurich (Switzerland) and Vienna (Austria), with up to 31 weekly flights between Thailand and Europe.

Lufthansa Allegris First Class Suite Plus.

Lufthansa Group Vice President Asia Pacific & Joint Ventures East, Felipe Bonifatti commented: “This anniversary is a testament to our dedication to serving our customers and connecting them with the world. Bangkok has been – and remains – a vital destination for us, and we look forward to continuing to enhance our services as we celebrate the rich Lufthansa history in Thailand. With a legacy that stretches more than six decades, we operate more flights to Thailand than any other European airline group and are delighted to have resumed A380 services to Bangkok just last month.”

Turbo-charged first-class suites on India flights

Meanwhile, Lufthansa’s Allegris First Class experience will launch in November on flights to Bangalore and Mumbai in India. The new cabin on long-haul routes will launch on the route to Bangalore on 9 November and Mumbai on 15 November. Two individual suites and the Suite Plus experience are featured on the A350-900.