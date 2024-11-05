SINGAPORE, 6 November 2024: Pandaw is promoting its full Brahmaputra cruise, sailing from now until 15 March. The cruise spotlights an overland trip to the UNESCO World Heritage Site Kaziranga National Park.

Explore India’s far extremes from the Northeast Assam region to South-West Kerala. This combo cruise takes guests 3,000 km on two distinct small-ship river expeditions in the lesser-visited parts of the country. It allows travellers to combine Pandaw’s popular expedition along the wild Brahmaputra River with its newest itinerary sailing the backwaters of Kerala.

Wildlife sightings

Kaziranga National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its diverse wildlife, particularly the one-horned rhinoceros. Here are some of its key attractions:

One-horned Rhinoceros: Kaziranga is home to the world’s largest population of one-horned rhinoceroses. These majestic creatures roam freely in the grasslands and swamps.

Indian Elephant: The park also supports a significant population of Asian elephants, often spotted bathing in the Brahmaputra River or grazing in the grasslands.

Royal Bengal Tiger: Although less common than rhinos and elephants, tigers are also found in Kaziranga. Look for these elusive predators while on safari.

Swamp Deer: Large herds of swamp deer can be seen grazing in the open meadows.

Wild Water Buffalo: These massive herbivores are well adapted to the wetlands of Kaziranga.

Birds: The park is home to over 400 species of birds, including migratory waterfowl, eagles, and vultures.

Gangetic River Dolphin: These shy mammals can sometimes be spotted in the Brahmaputra River.

A 10% discount extends to Pandaw’s new Kerala Backwaters combo cruise starting in 2026 and the Ganges combo departures. There are also options for solo travellers, including no single supplement.

To book a cruise and get more information, visit pandaw.com or message the sales team at [email protected].

The Mighty Brahmaputra & Kerala Backwaters

GUWAHATI – KOCHI

15 nights

FROM USD8,989.00