Best places to view Geminid meteor shower

SINGAPORE, 27 November 2024: Digital travel platform Agoda has named the top five destinations in Asia best placed to view the Geminid meteor shower, which peaks in mid-December.

Photo: cnn.com

The Geminid meteor shower offers a spectacular celestial display that can be best enjoyed from these prime locations.

It occurs annually and is a favourite among stargazers due to its high meteor count and bright, colourful meteors. Agoda has identified the best spots in the APAC region where travellers can experience this natural wonder in all its glory.

Agoda’s top five destinations for viewing the Geminids

Mount Bromo, Indonesia: With its clear skies and minimal light pollution, Mount Bromo offers an ideal setting for stargazing.

Aoraki Mackenzie, New Zealand: Though the meteor shower favours the Northern hemisphere, it is visible from the southern hemisphere as well. This location provides an unparalleled stargazing experience.

Kata Tjuta, Australia: The remote desert landscape of Kata Tjuta offers a perfect backdrop for meteor shower viewing.

Khao Sok National Park, Thailand: The national park’s pristine environment makes it a great spot for observing the night sky.

Ishigaki Island, Japan: With its clear skies and beautiful surroundings, Ishigaki Island is a top choice for stargazers.

(SOURCE;Agoda)