KUCHING, 26 November 2024: The Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) and Miri City Council (MCC) recently formalised their collaboration for the adoption and maintenance of the Visitor Information Centre Miri Garden (VICM Garden).

They signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that underscores a joint commitment to enhancing Miri’s public green spaces and fostering community engagement and environmental stewardship.

From left: Mary Wan Mering (STB’s Director of Stakeholder Relations), YB Dato Dennis Ngau (Chairman of STB), Sharzede Datu Hj Salleh Askor (CEO of STB), YB Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah (Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry & Performing Arts), YB Mayor Adam Yii Siew Sang (MCC), YB Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew (Deputy Minister for Tourism), and Acting City Secretary Abdul Rahman Bin Taupek (MCC) during the signing of the MoU at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) Building in Kuching.

The signing ceremony at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) Building in Kuching held last week was presided over by YB Mayor Adam Yii Siew Sang of MCC and Sharzede Datu Hj Salleh Askor, CEO of STB.

Witnessing the ceremony were YB Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, YB Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew, Deputy Minister for Tourism, YB Dato Dennis Ngau, Chairman of STB, Acting City Secretary Abdul Rahman Bin Taupek of MCC, and Mary Wan Mering, STB’s Director of Stakeholder Relations.

The VICM Garden Adoption Programme aims to make the garden a community hub, encouraging residents to participate in events and sustainability efforts while bolstering Miri City’s reputation as a tourist destination.

The Garden Around Visitors’ Information Centre Sarawak in Miri.

This collaboration reflects the shared goal of creating more attractive and sustainable public spaces in Sarawak. The partnership between STB and MCC is expected to bring meaningful benefits, such as increased community involvement in garden activities, a stronger focus on environmental awareness, and improved public amenities.

YB Mayor Adam Yii Siew Sang, Mayor of Miri City, stated: “The signing of this MOU between Miri City Council and the Sarawak Tourism Board marks a significant step forward in our shared commitment to sustainable goals. This joint effort embodies our dedication to

enhancing green spaces and promoting environmental responsibility. We aim to inspire pride within our community and pursue our vision of a Green, Smart, and The Most Liveable International Resort City.”

Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor, CEO of STB, echoed this shared vision, saying: “Our collaboration with Miri City Council underscores our commitment to both sustainability and community engagement. By enhancing the VICM Garden as a purposeful asset for community development, we are supporting Sustainable Development Goal 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities) and look forward to its positive impact on both residents and visitors.”

