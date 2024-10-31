BANGKOK, Thailand, 1 November 2024: Centara won the Hotel & Resort Management of the Year Award at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2024, presented to the hotel group at a recent ceremony in the Thai capital.

Tom Thrussell, Vice President of Brand and Marketing for Centara Hotels & Resorts (on the right), accepts the Hotel & Resort Management of the Year Award on behalf of the company’s leadership.

The awards honour critical players in the travel industry who consistently redefine standards and enhance the travel experience. This accolade reflects Centara’s commitment to excellence in hospitality and its ongoing mission to elevate customer experiences across its properties worldwide.

Centara: A cluster of 2024 awards

It’s been a record year for Centara Hotels & Resorts, clinching eight awards from the Institutional Investor’s 2024 Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) Executive Team rankings in August.

In June, four of the group’s properties in Samui and Hua Hin, (Thailand), the Maldives and Osaka, Japan, were honoured at Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific, reaffirming the group’s status as a leader in the luxury hospitality sector.

TTG Asia bestowed three awards on the hotel group in September at a ceremony held on the sidelines of the ITCMA show in Bangkok.

Smart Travel Asia awarded its Top Luxury Hotels (ASIA) accolade to reimagined Centara Reserve Samui earlier in October.

