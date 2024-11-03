Air India flies A350 to New York

GURUGRAM, India, 4 November 2024: Air India has introduced its flagship A350-900 aircraft on daily, nonstop flights between Delhi and New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

This will be followed by introducing five weekly A350 services from Delhi to Newark’s Liberty International Airport (EWR) commencing 2 January 2025.

With these deployments, Air India introduces its all-new interiors, including private suites in business class and a premium economy cabin, as well as an award-winning new Inflight Entertainment (IFE) system, enhanced catering, and new serviceware.

The deployment of this flagship product, which also recently commenced on the Delhi-London Heathrow route, marks a significant milestone in the airline’s post-privatisation transformation programme.

Introducing Air India Premium Economy

The A350 deployment brings Air India’s Premium Economy experience on the Delhi-New York route for the first time. It offers 24 extra-legroom seats in a 2-4-2 configuration in a dedicated, upscale cabin.

Business Class private suites

Air India’s A350 aircraft features a Business Class with 28 private suites in a 1-2-1 configuration, each accommodating a full lie-flat bed. Each suite offers direct aisle access, sliding privacy doors, and a personal wardrobe. Air India, thus, becomes the only nonstop carrier between India and the United States to offer private suites with sliding doors in Business Class.

On-board Wi-Fi coming soon

Air India is preparing to launch its new inflight connectivity service on international flights operated by the A350 in the coming weeks. The service will enable guests to use Wi-Fi on their own devices and stay connected.

The A350 flights offer travellers an elevated onboard experience, featuring enhanced meal menus, new service ware, new bedding, and updated amenity kits for Business and Premium Economy guests, exclusively designed by Ferragamo and TUMI, respectively.

The seats across all cabins on the A350 come with the latest-generation Panasonic eX3 IFE system and HD screens that offer more than 3,000 hours of entertainment content from around the world in 13 international and 8 Indian regional languages.

Air India Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director Campbell Wilson said: “The A350 is not just another aircraft for Air India; it is a symbol of the “new Air India” emerging through our five-year Vihaan.AI post-privatisation transformation programme.

“Guest feedback on introducing the A350 aircraft and new customer experience has been positive since it was launched on the Delhi-London Heathrow route in September, so we are excited to bring it to New York.

“We are also looking forward to commencing the full interior refit of existing aircraft in 2025, which, together with the hundreds of new aircraft on order, will take Air India to new heights.”