Arabian Adventures and Premier Inn partner

Dubai, UAE, 26 November 2024: Arabian Adventures, a leading UAE-based destination management company, tour operator, and safari operator, is partnering with Premier Inn Middle East, the UK’s largest hotel brand with 11 hotels in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha.

The partnership will provide the hotel chain’s over two million annual guests with easy access to top UAE experiences both in-property and online at premierinn.ae.

Travellers can browse Premier Inn online for the latest tours and attractions from Arabian Adventures, with live availability and exclusive discounts. Premier Inn Dubai Al Jaddaf, located near Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai Metro, and Downtown Dubai, is also now home to a new Arabian Adventures tours and attractions desk, offering in-person desert and city experience bookings with the support of a dedicated destination expert.

Premier Inn’s website also features the brand new ‘Premier Inn Purple Pass’, offering hotel guests significant bundle savings of up to 30% on UAE attractions, compared to standard entry prices combined. Travellers can choose three unforgettable experiences from more than 25 of Dubai and Abu Dhabi’s top attractions, from access to the world’s tallest building to a Dubai Marina sunset dinner cruise, Arabian Adventures desert experiences, and so much more.

Dnata Travel Group Divisional Vice President, Destination Management Sebastien Doussin commented: “We’re excited to partner with Premier Inn to enhance traveller access to our award-winning range of tours and attractions. Guests can now secure Arabian Adventures tickets directly via our partner, offering a complete and convenient experience. With an easy-to-book platform and a wide variety of options, we want to extend to our customers true Arabian hospitality, with a hassle-free journey to discover the UAE how they want to.”

Arabian Adventures and Premier Inn Middle East are both part of the Dubai-based Emirates Group, comprising Emirates airline, dnata, and dozens of other leading brands primarily in the travel, aviation, and hospitality industries.