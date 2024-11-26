Etihad signals expansion in Asia

ABU DHABI UAE, 27 November 2024: Etihad Airways announced Monday it will introduce flights to seven Asian destinations during the November 2025 winter timetable, including two destinations in Thailand: Chiang Mai and Krabi.

Etihad’s Chief Executive Officer Antonoaldo Neves said: “This expansion reflects our commitment to listening to our valued guests. We’ve carefully chosen cities that embody the experiences, adventures, and opportunities that matter to them. Whether seeking inspiring landscapes, vibrant cultural experiences, reuniting with family and friends, pursuing business growth, or educational journeys, our new routes will help make their travel dreams a reality.”

The seven Asian routes will complement Etihad’s previously revealed 2025 new destinations: Atlanta, US, Prague, Warsaw, and Al Alamein, Egypt.

Neves added: “2025 marks a pivotal year for Etihad, with more than 90 destinations in over 50 countries, a fleet of more than 110 aircraft – including our new A321LRs – welcoming over 20 million guests onboard. Most importantly, it will support us in bringing over a million visitors to Abu Dhabi to enjoy our home.”

Seven additions in Asia

Chiang Mai: Located in northern Thailand, Chiang Mai is the country’s cultural heart. It is renowned for its ancient temples, night markets, and lush mountainous surroundings. The city’s Old Town is a cultural treasure trove with historic walls and moats. The airline schedules four weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Chiang Mai.

Hanoi: Vietnam’s capital is known for its centuries-old architecture and rich culture influenced by Southeast Asian, Chinese, and French traditions. The bustling Old Quarter and serene Hoan Kiem Lake are central to the city’s charm.

Hong Kong: A dynamic city where East meets West, Hong Kong offers a stunning skyline, bustling markets, and a rich culinary scene. Victoria Peak provides breathtaking views of the harbour and skyscrapers. Etihad will serve the route with a Boeing 787-9.

Krabi: Located in southern Thailand, Krabi is famous for its stunning limestone cliffs, clear waters, and beautiful beaches like Railay and Ao Nang. The area is a haven for outdoor activities such as rock climbing, snorkelling, and island hopping. The airline schedules daily flights between Abu Dhabi and Krabi.

Medan: The gateway to Sumatra Island, Indonesia, offers rich cultural diversity, colonial-era architecture, and a thriving food scene renowned for its local delicacies like rendang and durian. It provides easy access to breathtaking natural wonders, including Lake Toba and the orangutans of Bukit Lawang.

Phnom Penh: The capital of Cambodia, Phnom Penh, blends historic charm with modern energy. It features stunning landmarks like the Royal Palace, Silver Pagoda, and the poignant Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum. Its riverside promenade, lively markets, and emerging culinary scene make it a captivating destination for history enthusiasts and cultural explorers.

Taipei is a bustling metropolis in Taiwan known for its modern skyline, which is dominated by Taipei 101, as well as its lively night markets and historic temples. Etihad will serve the route with a Boeing 787-9.

Flight schedules

Abu Dhabi-Chiang Mai

Abu Dhabi-Krabi

Abu Dhabi-Hanoi

Abu Dhabi-Phnom Penh

Abu Dhabi-Hong Kong

Abu Dhabi-Taipei

Abu Dhabi- Medan