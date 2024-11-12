Air Astana launches Phu Quoc flights

SINGAPORE, 13 November 2024: Air Astana will launch direct flights from Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana, to the tropical resort island of Phu Quoc in Vietnam on 3 December 2024.

The service will be operated by Airbus A321LR aircraft three times weekly on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

With the direct Almaty-Phu Quoc service launched on 28 October 2024, total frequencies from Kazakhstan to Phu Quoc will increase to eight weekly flights. The schedule provides passengers with the flexibility to connect through both hubs.

The Astana-Phu Quoc service departs at 2130 and arrives in Phu Quoc at 0745 on the following morning. The return flight will depart Phu Quoc at 0915 and arrive back in Astana at 1615. All times local.

Round-trip fares start from USD774 in economy class and USD1,979 in business class.

Phu Quoc is a tropical paradise famed for its pristine beaches, lush jungles and vibrant local culture. Visitors can enjoy snorkelling, exploring trails in the National Park, and visiting fishing villages to experience local life and savour fresh seafood.

Other attractions include Vinpearl Safari, the Dinh Cau Night Market, the pristine Sao Beach and the Hon Thom cable car. The best time to visit Phu Quoc is from November to March. Kazakhstan citizens can enjoy visa-free travel to Vietnam for up to 30 days.