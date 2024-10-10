BANGKOK, 11 October 2024: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, announces an exciting opportunity for CentaraThe1 members to win a stay at Centara Grand Osaka, including roundtrip flights and many other incredible prizes, through the Top Redeemer Challenge running from today to 31st December 2024.

During this period, members can increase their chances of winning by redeeming CentaraThe1 points for hotel stays, dining, spa experiences and more. The grand prize awaiting the member with the highest point redemption at the end of the challenge is a spectacular three-night stay at Centara Grand Hotel Osaka, complete with two round-trip flights to Osaka courtesy of Thai Airways.

Other enticing prizes for the top 20 overall redeemers include a two-night stay at Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket with flights included, a two-night stay at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, drinks and dining vouchers, and more. In addition to these grand prizes, rewards will be given to top redeemers at the end of each month throughout the challenge period.

Members can redeem their points onsite at any Centara Hotels & Resorts or online via www.centarahotelsresorts.com and Centara partner pages, including https://centara1card.com/reward, and www.centaradeals.com/en. Anyone who is not a CentaraThe1 member can sign up for free at www.centarathe1.com.

For more information about the Top Redeemer Challenge, visit https://centara1card.com/promotion/redeem-more,-win-more.