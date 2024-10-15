PENANG, 16 October 2024: Sarawak Tourism Board’s “Gateway to Borneo” campaign won the hearts of travel fans at the Sarawak Gateway to Borneo Fair, hosted at Queensbay Mall, Penang, from 10 to 13 October.

The event kicked off with a lively opening ceremony, officiated by YB Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts Sarawak, who was represented by YB Dato Dennis Ngau, Chairman of Sarawak Tourism Board.

Themed “Gateway to Borneo,” the fair offered diverse exhibitors showcasing authentic local crafts, foods, and beverages such as Batik Sarawak, Kek Lapis Sarawak, and Tuak Borneo. Visitors witnessed live demonstrations of traditional Sarawakian crafts, including batik making, basket weaving, and temporary tattoos. Sarawak travel packages promoted by Penang-based tour operators were on sale to travel consumers.

Daily live cultural performances featured the Sape and Nose Flute, which created enchanting music and dance performances from Sarawak’s indigenous communities, such as the Iban, Bidayuh, Orang Ulu, and Melanau.

During the official opening, the crowd was treated to a special performance by Sada Borneo, the acclaimed Sarawakian band that gained international recognition on Asia’s Got Talent.

Reflecting on the event’s cultural significance, YB Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah added: “Sarawak is a place of discovery—where the ancient meets the modern, and where every experience is a celebration of our rich cultural heritage. Today, we are not here just to promote tourism but to build bridges between Sarawak and Penang, between our local businesses and new audiences, and between our communities and travellers seeking authentic, meaningful experiences.”

Sarawak Gateway to Borneo Fair is pivotal in boosting domestic tourism. It aligns with Sarawak’s ambitious target of achieving 2 million domestic visitors in 2024 as part of the overall 4 million projected visitors.

Sarawak is well on its way to achieving this goal, having recorded 3.3 million visitors by August. The fair is also a strategic platform for

fostering collaboration between local Sarawak businesses and Penang-based tour operators, promoting Sarawak as a premier travel destination and building valuable networks between travel agents and consumers.

For more information on Sarawak visit: https://sarawaktourism.com