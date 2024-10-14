SINGAPORE, 15 October 2024: In a significant move towards enhancing energy efficiency and sustainability, Emirates has partnered with Etihad Clean Energy Development to launch a large-scale solar energy project at the Emirates Engineering Centre in Dubai.

The signing ceremony took place at the World Green Economy Summit 2024 in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group; and His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

The project includes developing, engineering, procurement, construction, testing, and commissioning solar photovoltaic (PV) systems at Emirates Engineering Centre, along with 20 years of operation and maintenance services.

A total of 39,960 solar panels will be installed, providing 37% of the facility’s annual energy consumption and reducing CO2 equivalent emissions by over 13,000 tonnes each year when fully operational. The total capacity is 23,177 kWp, with an estimated annual generation of 34,301,960 kWh.

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said: “This initiative highlights Emirates’ commitment and continued investment in renewable energy solutions as part of our sustainability strategy. By integrating solar energy into the Emirates Engineering Centre, we are significantly reducing our carbon footprint while supporting the UAE’s clean energy goals. We are pleased to partner with Etihad Clean Energy Development in this solar PV project, which adds another milestone in our sustainability journey and greatly expands the number of solar installations at our facilities.”

HE Saeed Al Mohammed Tayer said: “Etihad Clean Energy Development, a leading provider of energy efficiency solutions in the region, will spearhead the project, showcasing its expertise in delivering high-performance energy systems. Through this partnership, Etihad Clean Energy Development and Emirates Airline will ensure the long-term operational efficiency of the solar PV systems while achieving substantial reductions in carbon emissions and energy costs. We are proud to collaborate with Emirates Airline on this landmark project. Our partnership not only supports the UAE’s vision for a sustainable future but also sets a precedent for renewable energy adoption in the aviation sector.”

With a 20-year agreement for operation and maintenance, the solar PV systems will contribute to long-term environmental benefits, ensuring that the Emirates Engineering Centre continues to operate efficiently using clean energy. This project is part of both companies’ broader efforts to support the UAE’s sustainability agenda, which focuses on reducing reliance on non-renewable energy sources and driving progress towards a low-carbon future.

Other Emirates-owned and managed facilities in Dubai with solar panel installations include the Emirates Flight Catering facility and The Sevens Stadium, which boasts the region’s first and largest solar carport at a sporting facility.

