ITA Airways extends BKK flights to the summer

SINGAPORE, 17 October 2024: Updating details of its upcoming Rome-Bangkok flights, ITA Airways says it will extend direct flights between Rome Fiumicino and Bangkok beyond the winter timetable that closes on 27 March 2025 to offer a year-round service.

The airline commits to five weekly flights on the route starting 16 November 2024 through the end of the winter timetable. It will then reduce flights to three weekly for the duration of the summer timetable, which runs to the end of October 2025.

Photo credit: ITA Airlines.

The new ITA Airways will launch five weekly flights on the new route Rome-Bangkok starting 16 November 2024. The winter timetable runs from mid-November 2024 to 27 March 2025.

Flights from Rome Fiumicino will depart every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, and from Bangkok every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday. The airline will deploy an A330-900neo on the route configured with 281 seats in three classes: business, premium economy and economy. Fares start around USD1,100 return in economy.

Summer season switch

During the 2025 summer season, flights from Rome Fiumicino will be reduced to three weekly flights on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday, while departures from Bangkok will be scheduled on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Fares for the new Rome-Bangkok flights are available for purchase through all ITA Airways channels. Seat sales for the summer season will kick in on 30 March 2025.

Winter flight schedule

• Rome Fiumicino — Bangkok operates from 16 November, with departures on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at 1515 (local time) and arrivals in Bangkok at 0740 (local time).

• Bangkok — Rome Fiumicino, operating from 17 November, departs on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday at 1215 (local time) and arrives in Rome at 1900 (local time).