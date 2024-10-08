HK Express flies to Hualien Taiwan

HONG KONG, 9 October 2024: HK Express Airways will launch direct flights between Hong Kong and Hualien (HUN) Taiwan from 12 December 2024, with four weekly flights.

Hualien is HK Express’ fourth destination in Taiwan, China, followed by Taipei, Taichung, and Kaohsiung. There are 144 weekly flights between Hong Kong and Taiwan, China.

Flight time is just two hours to a city famed for its natural beauty and culture.

To celebrate the launch, HK Express offers a limited-time offer as low as HKD38* (“Ultra Lite” fares – including one small personal item with a maximum weight of 7kg), for round trips scheduled anytime from 12 December 2024 to 29 March 2025.

The promotion opened at 1130 on 8 October 2024 and closes at 2359 on 9 October 2024.

Hualien, nestled between the vast Pacific Ocean and towering Central Mountain Range, boasts stunning natural beauty along with a rich tapestry of indigenous culture, traditions, and history. Taroko Gorge, renowned for its grand marble gorges and striking coastal cliffs, is a must-visit destination. Tucked away among the cliffs, the Changchun Shrine (Eternal Spring Shrine), a traditional Chinese architecture, morphs into an ethereal landscape as it stands next to a year-round flowing spring.

Travellers can also cycle along Qixingtan beach, one of Hualien’s most stunning seashores, where people can enjoy the pristine waters and fine sands. Moreover, a trip to Dongdamen Night Market brings visitors to a feast of local delicacies, such as the famous scallion pancake, spicy stinky tofu, and refreshing fruit ice, offering a delightful culinary experience. Hualien is also home to several well-known hot spring areas, including the Ruisui Hot Springs, renowned for its high-quality iron sulfide springwater. It provides travellers a perfect opportunity to relax and rejuvenate.

*Limited availability, terms and conditions apply. Fares exclude taxes and surcharges. The final settlement amount may be subject to exchange rate fluctuations; please refer to the system display

** Subject to regulatory approval; final flight details are subjected to the official ticketing page on the website